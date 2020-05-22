Gov. Uzodimma Signs Into Law, Bill That Scraps Pension And Gratuity To Ex Govs, D-govs, Speakers, Others

Listen to article

His Excellency, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma has signed into law a bill cancelling pensions and gratuity for former Governors, Deputy Governors, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in Imo State.

The Imo State House of Assembly had repealed a law that allows pensions and other entitlements to former political office holders.

Those affected are past Governors, Deputy Governors, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the state legislature.

Leading the debate, the Majority Leader of the house Chief Uche Ogbuagu said that the state could no longer bear the huge financial burden the payments posed on the government.

According to him, about one point three billion naira (N1.3bn) is spent annually on these entitlements when the states grapples with payment of salaries and pensions of retired civil servants.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the legislation described the executive bill as apt.

The bill which was given accelerated passage and has today also been assented to by the Governor.

This particular move has generated commendations from different parts of the country, including from opposition parties describing it a step in the right direction.