Delta Ssg, Chief Of Staff To Get New Office Complex 

The construction of a new office complex for the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) and the Chief of Staff has commenced in Asaba.

Commissioner for Housing in the state, Chief Festus Ochonogor, who disclosed this in Asaba, stated that erecting the structure was one of the legacy projects Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administration was determined to bequeath to the people of the state.

He noted that apart from the office complex for the SSG and the Chief of Staff, work has reached advanced stage on a six-storey High Court Complex in the state capital to reduce court congestion and fast-track justice delivery in the state.

"Our Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has done well in all aspects of governance and his interests in bequeathing legacy projects in the state has spurred the Ministry of Housing to be very active within the last one year.

"As we speak, construction work has commenced for a befitting office complex that will house the offices of the SSG and the Chief of Staff.

"It may interest you to know that official quarters for the two top government functionaries will also be built along with the office complex. This surely, is a legacy project that will bring about ease in governance for a very long time to come.

"Also, you may want to know that the ongoing construction of a six-storey building for the High Court of Justice in Asaba will soon be completed.

"Our governor is passionate about getting things done in the state and every sector is witnessing a fair share of good governance. Erecting a six-storey structure for the high court will ensure quick delivery of justice as complaints about lack of adequate courts for cases to be treated will be eliminated; and, I can assure you that with the taste of our governor, the courts will have state-of-the-arts facilities as can be seen only in modern court houses.

"As a Ministry in charge of Housing in the state, we are proud to be rendering consultancy and supervisory roles in building-related projects executed by other Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

"Recall that few months ago a befitting complex was donated by the Okowa government to the Court of Appeal. Apart from the architectural design that makes it one of the best in the country, it was also tastefully furnished for justice to be delivered in the right and conducive environment.

"Of course, having a Court of Appeal in the state remains a great achievement of the Okowa government, which will also help in the quick dispensation of justice in Nigeria as whole."