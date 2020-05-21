Delta Government Assures Of Early Completion Of Road Projects

Listen to article

Delta state government has assured that all road projects embarked on by this administration would be completed and delivered on time.

The State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, gave the assurance when he paid on the spot assessment visit to some road projects in Ika north east and south local government areas of the state.

The ongoing roads and drains projects visited by the Commissioner, Chief James Augoye to ascertain the level of work done by the contractors, include the 1.7km DDPA Housing Estate, Phase III Roads, the 3.449km adjoining street by Queen Streets both in Ika South Local Government Area and the 10.17 km Alihame/ Agbonta/ Oki Road from Old Lagos-Asaba Road in Ika South Local Government Area.

Others include the Efeizomo Road from Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero Road by Old Abraka Road, Boji-Boji Owa, the 2.625km Convent Road and some open drains projects in Ika North East local government area which empties rain water into the Orogodo River in Agbor.

Chief Auguoye affirmed that all the contractors handling projects for the ministry are on site and are doing very well.

He said Apart from minor defects observed, the quality of works in all the projects inspected met specifications and commended the contractors for living up to expectations.

The Works Commissioner however encouraged the firms to speed up the pace of work to ensure at least some partial completion before the heavy rains.

Chief Auguoye emphasized the need for all contractors handling projects for the state government to deliver the projects according to specifications, standard and the time line given to them.

The Works Commissioner commended the level of work done at the 1.7km DDPA Housing Estate, Phase III Roads as well as the 3.449km adjoining street, off Queen Streets and the 10.17 km Alihame/Agbonta/Oki Road, Agbor.

Chief Auguoye also praised the level of work done at the Efeizomo, Boji-Boji Owa by the contractors.

He particularly commended the firm handling the 2.625km Convent Road for the speed it completed the project which was awarded in January this year.

On the open drainages in some of the road projects which empties into the Orogodo River in Agbor, Chief Augoye explained that some parts of the drainages would be covered while the parts close to the river would remain open.

Speaking on the soil testing laboratory being constructed at the premises of the Ministry’s headquarters in Asaba, Chief Augoye revealed that the project would be completed before the end of this year.

According to him, equipment for the lab had been acquired and would be installed as soon as possible.

Chief Auguoye said operations would commence immediately to save the state and contractors the agony of travelling to Edo State to test their soil materials.