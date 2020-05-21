Governor Obaseki Scores NSCDC High on Integrity, Solicits For Additional Agro Rangers Personnel

Listen to article

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has rated the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps high in integrity in service delivery in the country.

"You are people of integrity. We have tracked your activities over the years, and I can tell you that Nigerians are proud of you, please maintain the tempo”, he said.

The governor stated this while on a courtesy visit to the NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the agency to deploy additional agro rangers personnel in the state towards improving the state’s security. The governor noted that the deployment will further ensure the safety of farmers who are the backbone of the state.

Obaseki said the dispatch of additional rangers would further strengthen the security situation in the state and encourage farmers to focus on their farming activities without fear of attacks.

The governor said the state was willing to partner with the Civil Defence to train the proposed Edo Forest Guards and promise to assist the Corps with logistics in discharging its duty in the state.

We believe that you can be a major resource for us as security professionals by train our proposed forest guards”, he said.

Responding, the CG thanked the Governor Obaseki for his dynamic approach to governance and his determination to finding an enduring solution to insecurity in the state. He used the opportunity to thank the governor for all his supports to the Corps in Edo State.

The CG acknowledged the request of the Governor Obaseki to train the proposed Edo Forest Guards in the State, reiterating the readiness of the Corps to work in partnership with the state to find lasting solution to insecurity.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General