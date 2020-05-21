Apapa Bridge To Be Closed For Repairs

Listen to article

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Kayode Popoola, on Wednesday said that the Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa, Lagos would be shut for repairs next week.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the bridge in Apapa, Popoola said the contractor, Buildwell Nigeria Limited, was already on site to begin replacement of damaged expansion joints and bearings on the bridge.

He said, “The contractor delayed commencement on the repairs on the bridge till next week because of ongoing patching of adjoining roads to the bridge to avert gridlock. The contractor is set to begin work, but we want them to finish with repair of all the adjoining roads before starting on the bridge.

“Next week, we are going to close the bridge and then the contractor will start work. The contractor is at the moment patching the roads, adding stone base and some cement to make sure the roads are stable during this period of the rainy season.

“We are going to replace the expansion joints and bearings and also do the jacketing of the piers on the bridge. That means that we are going to surround it with reinforcement and put fresh concrete.

“The beam of the bridge will be lifted up, so that we can see all the bearings very well to change the bad ones. We are going to work on about 45 metres on both carriageways. We will finish work on one carriageway and move traffic to it before we continue on the next bound.”

Popoola said traffic management architecture was being evolved in conjunction with traffic regulatory agencies and law enforcement agencies to avert gridlock and hardship to road users.

He, however, appealed for understanding of road users during the construction to ensure speedy completion of repair works on the bridge.

He said repair works usually come with some discomfort and appealed tp motorists to comply with construction zone guidelines during the closure.

On the Alaka Bridge shut for rehabilitation, Popoola said components for repairs of the bridge were yet to arrive Nigeria because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“The ministry knows the importance of the Alaka Bridge and the urgency of the work. So everybody is working to make sure that the maintenance takes place immediately. Some components for repairs of the Alaka Bridge are being expected from abroad, which is part of the due process. And because of COVID-19 and the closure of the airports, the materials have not arrived,” he said.