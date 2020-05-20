180-bed space COVID19 Isolation Centre in Osogbo set up withstate-of-the-art facilities

Listen to article

As Nigeria continues to combat the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus, the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Mercyland Isolation Centre in Osogbo, the State capital.

He said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) renovated the health facility and donated equipment and consumables for 100 beds to which the state government added another 60 beds.

"On the same premises, the state has another 20-room single beds isolation centre, giving the Mercyland facility a 180-bed isolation centre," the governor added.

Inaugurating the facility, Oyetola disclosed that the facility was an addition to other initiatives of the State government in containing the spread of the rampaging virus.

He attributed the successes recorded by the state on the effective management of the pandemic to holistic approach launched against the virus since its outbreak in Nigeria and the State.

Oyetola noted that his administration had swiftly adopted creative and proactive methods to manage the pandemic as it had dedicated funds, human resources and indeed, focused resolve to beat the virus and end the menace