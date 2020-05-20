TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 20, 2020 | General News

Imo State: Gov. Uzodinma appoints Hon. Obodo as GM of Adapalm Nig. Ltd.

By Martin Okorowu, The Nigerian Voice, Owerri 
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed Hon. Goddy Esom Obodo as the Acting General Manager of Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd, Ohaji.

In a letter signed by the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Hon. Obodo takes over from (retd) Gen. Austin Kalu Egwuagu-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Adapalm, which Governor Uzodimma constituted few months ago.

Hon. Obodo, an indigene of Amafor-Umunwaku in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, a former House Member for Ohaji/Egbema state constituency and former Commissioner of Commerce & Industry in Imo State.

The IMC led by Gen. Egwuagu (retd), therefore, stands dissolved as the appointment of Hon. Obodo takes immediate effect.

Hon. Obodo is expected to assist the Government of Imo State under the watch of Distinguished Senator Uzodimma to make Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd a going concern in line with the Governor’s three “R” mantra – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists