Imo State: Gov. Uzodinma appoints Hon. Obodo as GM of Adapalm Nig. Ltd.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed Hon. Goddy Esom Obodo as the Acting General Manager of Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd, Ohaji.

In a letter signed by the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Hon. Obodo takes over from (retd) Gen. Austin Kalu Egwuagu-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Adapalm, which Governor Uzodimma constituted few months ago.

Hon. Obodo, an indigene of Amafor-Umunwaku in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, a former House Member for Ohaji/Egbema state constituency and former Commissioner of Commerce & Industry in Imo State.

The IMC led by Gen. Egwuagu (retd), therefore, stands dissolved as the appointment of Hon. Obodo takes immediate effect.

Hon. Obodo is expected to assist the Government of Imo State under the watch of Distinguished Senator Uzodimma to make Adapalm (Nig.) Ltd a going concern in line with the Governor’s three “R” mantra – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery.