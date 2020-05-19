Senate President mourns Yobe Chief Judge, Musa Nabaruma

Listen to article

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Chief Judge of Yobe State, Justice Garba Musa Nabaruma.

Lawan commiserated with the family of Justice Nabaruma, his friends and professional colleagues over the loss.

The Senate President also condoled with the government and people of Yobe State over the sudden departure of Justice Nabaruma who presided over the state judiciary for nearly a decade.

"Nabaruma was an erudite judge and leader who worked assiduously to reform the judiciary in the state.

"Justice Nabaruma left behind an indelible mark not only on the state judiciary but also on the legal profession in general," Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed Allah to forgive the departed his sins and grant him Aljanat firdaus.

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser (Media)

to President of the Senate

Tuesday, 19th May, 2020