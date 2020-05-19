May 19:  How toReceive the Kingdom of God

Listen to article

” Verily I say unto you, whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child, he shall not enter therein” (Mark 10:15). Why is Jesus particular about our attitude toward the kingdom of God and how we receive it? If our approach to the kingdom of God were not important Jesus would not advise us about it. There must be something particular and peculiar about children and their attitudes that makes them outstanding in the kingdom of God.

Attributes of children that are of particular important to Jesus: Children have nothing to worry about. They just want to be loved, fed and to play. (Matthew 6:34). They are quick learners and eager to learn. They are curious about everything in their environment. (1 Peter 3:15;2 Timothy 3:15). We should be hungry for the Word of God and be ready to be filled with the truth and to study it and meditate upon it day and night. Children are pure in heart. They keep no malice or hatred. Their anger is short-lived. (see Ephesians 4:26; Matthew 5:8). They seek and crave the love of their parents all the time. They’re conscious of their parent’s attention on them. They understand that their parents put them on high priority in their lives. (John 3:6).

Children are innocent, a very important and powerful spiritual condition (Romans 5:12-21; Philippians 4:8; Colossians 2:8). They are physically/materially poor. (Matthew 6:19-21; Matthew 6: 25-34). Children are dependable, teachable, coachable and trustworthy, these are acts of humility, righteousness and love. Children of God are called to righteousness. We are called to righteousness (see Matthew 5:20).

Children, when threatened run to the safe hands of their parents. They don’t feel safe without their parents around them. They are one hundred percent dependent on their parents for provision, security, safety, happiness, love and protection. Depending on God is basic to Christian life. We should trust in and depend on God for salvation, deliverance, protection and for all our needs. (Ephesians 2:8-9; James 1:5; Psalm 104:27; Proverbs 3:5-6). They are obedient. Obedience to God is the greatest proof that you love Him. The whole duty of man is summed up in obedience to God’s will. (Deuteronomy 5:33; James 1:22; Proverbs 10:17; John14:23).

Children are forgiving. They forget and forgive easily. (Isaiah 43:25;). For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you (Matthew 6:14). These are only but some, of the attributes of children that will guarantee everybody the kingdom of God that the Lord Jesus was referring to. These and more should be the foundation of our faith in God. We should receive the kingdom of God like children (See the fruits of the spirit Gal. 5:22-26).

From the above passage, verses 14 and 16 record Jesus’ encounter with parents, children and His disciples. Let’s bring it home: let the disciples represent the society, the parents represent the church and we are the children. The society is always sending people away from Christ. The world offers all sorts of attractive rewards for not going to Jesus Christ first for all our needs. The church urges people to give their lives to Christ and enjoy the kingdom heritage. The Lord, Jesus is telling us what to do to belong. If nothing would motivate us to come to Christ, the uncertainties of life like the corona virus pandemic which has shut down the whole world, should convince us that worldly life is but vanity.

Every time we show up before Christ, He showers us with mercy and love and blesses us. Why should anybody wait? Note: Only with childlike faith in Jesus Christ will we be able to live with Him in His kingdom. Are you ready? I pray for you who read this devotional passage today, that you shall not miss heaven, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, please help us, your children, to receive Your kingdom like children, in Jesus’ name.

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicles 7-9; John 6: 22-44

