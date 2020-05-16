May 16, 2020 | General News
Delta State Discharges 5 Recovered Coronavirus Patients
Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the discharge of five recovered COVID-19 patients.
The announcement was made in a tweet on Saturday.
Okowa said, “I am pleased to report that we have discharged another five patients who contracted the COVID-19 virus.
“Kudos to the healthcare workers who continue to work assiduously on the frontline.”
Meanwhile, Delta State has so far recorded a total of 25 cases of the virus.
Nigeria on Friday recorded 288 cases , bringing the total cases in the country to, 5445.