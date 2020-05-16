COVID-19: Bauchi State Governor's Wife Launches Sensitisation Campaign (Video)

Listen to article

The compassionate and warm-hearted Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Her Excellency, Haj. Mariam Sen. Bala Muhammad has taken an awareness initiative to sensitise Nigerians, especially Bauch State residents on the necessary precautionary measures to avert coronavirus infection.

Information is a critical tool in creating a conscious awareness to danger for the purpose of averting it. The Governor's wife in a video campaign demonstrates various safety regimes that will reasonably protect us from coronavirus infection. Her humane nature has prompted her to sensitisation outreach that will save lives.

Recall that her husband, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, a Bauchi Prince and one of the most respected Nigerian governors tested positive to coronavirus on the 24th March 2020 after contact with an infected person. On the 9th of April, after treatment, her husband recovered from the infection. It is believed that the reality of coronavirus as experienced by Bauchi State First Family has given the State an edge in the perception and approach to the pandemic.