World’s First Trillionaire May Soon Emerge

Amid an economy-killing pandemic and losing $38 billion in his recent divorce, CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparison.

Bezos’ wealth has been increasing at an average yearly rate of 34% over the past five years , according to Comparisun, and that’s despite turning over Amazon shares worth an estimated $38 billion to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, as part of their recent divorce settlement.

Comparisun looked at 25 of the world’s richest individuals and found that only 11 had a realistic shot at becoming Trillionaires during their lifetime.

Bezos will likely get there first, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could be the youngest, with his current growth rate on pace to put him in the four-comma club by 2036, when he would be 51.

Bezos is currently worth around $138 billion and has seen his fortune grow by $28.3 billion so far in 2020 , according to Bloomberg.