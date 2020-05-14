Plane Conveying Covid-19 Materials Crashes, Kills Female Pilot

Listen to article

An American pilot identified as Joyce Lin, on Tuesday, died while traveling to deliver COVID-19 rapid test kit to Indonesia.

According to CNN, the 40-year old died when her plane malfunctioned. She was on her way to deliver Covid-19 rapid test kits to a remote Indonesian village.

Officials said the incident occurred after Lin took off in a Kodiak aircraft at the airport in Sentani Papua province.

The missionary who has been working with the Mission Aviation Fellowship, MAF, serving as a pilot and an information technology specialist, reported an emergency minutes after take off. The aircraft fell into Lake Sentani, and divers confirmed she did not survive.

The MAF confirmed she was the only one aboard the plane, adding that it was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.