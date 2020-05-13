How Delta State Prevented Further Spread Of Coronavirus

Listen to article

As the world battles with the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria has also received its fair share of the pandemic which has led to Interstate lockdown.

Each state has tightened the closure of it's borders to ensure that travelers coming from other states are not allowed in to further worsen the situation thereby putting their citizens at risk.

To further contain the spread of the pandemic in Delta State in addition to the closure of its borders, the State Contributory Health Commission has set up a ‘Covid-19 Crisis Support Response Team’ which comprises of Doctors, Nurses and Call Centre Operators to attend to Deltans in general and Enrollees of the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme in particular, for medical assistance during the 28 days lock-down in the State.

Residents have been advised by the management including those who have enrolled into the scheme to take time to observe measures setup by government instead of hurrying to health facilities that may have been overcrowded thereby putting themselves at high risk.

"They were also called upon to follow guidelines issued by the State Government to stay at home, regularly wash their hands with soap and water for 10 to 20 seconds, eat healthy meals, stay hydrated often by drinking water and lookout for all elderly people and other susceptible people so as to avoid the spread of the virus", the management reiterated.

To buttress its commitment, the Commission made access to Healthcare Facilities during the lock-down easy for enrollees and Health workers by being in full operation and providing logistics for Health workers and enrollees.

The Commission was able to provide a seamless referral process and service communication with accredited healthcare facilities through its Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The state Secretariat Clinic in Asaba, benefitted from the provision as encomiums poured from the Medical Director and Staffs of the Clinic, following the assistance the Commission provided when the state was lockdown.

"The Delta State Contributory Health Commission contributed immensely to the success of the work during the lockdown. They provided Referral and authorization codes without any hitches. Patients were not having difficulties with necessary codes to go to referred hospitals", the Medical Director, Dr. Uche Okwe, said.

According to him, "they (DSCHC) also came to our aid by providing a vehicle for transportation for workers during the lockdown. They were also calling from time to time to find out how we are doing. There was a seamless flow of activities as if on a normal day", the Medical Director added.

The Scheme has also opened the following lines to report any issue of the virus with Dr. Ebiakofa on 09062739067, Dr. Oke on 09062739110, Dr. Ufuoma on 09062739072.

Others are nurses: Erhuvwu on 09062739067, Dorathy on 09062739073, Asika on 09062739081 and Chisom on 0906273907, for enrollees and the generality of Deltans to contact in the case of emergencies.