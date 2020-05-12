Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau Laments, Cries Out For Allah's Intervention Against The Onslaught Of Nigeria Military (Audio)

Listen to article

In a new audio, the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, is no longer sounding pompous, but he is now crying like a baby.

He also seeks Allah’s protection for him and his rag-tag terror gang from the firepower of the Nigerian military.

In a 1:22 seconds audio published by DAILY NIGERIAN , the Boko Haram leader speaks in Kanuri and seeks protection of Allah against the “devilish act” of Nigerian military.

He also reveals that his group is facing difficulties in this Holy month of Ramadan.

“If it is the devilish act and wickedness [of the Nigerian military], may Allah protect us from their evil. Oh Allah, keep us firm on your religion. We are poor things who know nothing, oh our Lord, Allah.

“We deserted Izala people to practise Your true religion; we abandoned Tijjaniyya people to practise Your true religion; we deserted the Shiites to practise Your true religion; we forsook our parents, uncles and aunties to practise Your true religion.

“It is because of your religion that we placed knife on Your servants’ necks; but today, they are trying to change us from one thing to another. Oh Lord, have mercy upon under [the blessings] Ramadhan; Oh Lord, have mercy on under [the blessings] of Ramadhan (crying profusely).

Listen to the audio: