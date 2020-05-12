AHRC recognizes National Police Week (First Responders):

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins communities across the United States in observing the National Police Week that began on Sunday, May 10 and ends on Saturday, May 16, 2020

The National Police Week is a time the country honors law enforcement officers nationwide and those officers who have died in the line of duty and support their families, and colleagues. AHRC sincerely appreciates the service and dedication of our law enforcement communities especially amidst the Corvid-19 pandemic.

AHRC reiterates the obvious to all decent law-abiding citizens and residents of the United States- that police officers are our sons, daughters, sisters, wives, fathers, friends and relatives- and above all our brothers and sisters in humanity.

AHRC strongly encourages local community members to honor, support and remember our fallen officers across metro Detroit and the nation. Their call to service as first responders and ultimate sacrifice is a true testament to their dedication and to their humanity.

"It is truly important that we commend and salute the extraordinary service of our officers at all levels in society," stated Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Their contribution to every community's safety and well-being is immeasurable especially during the Corvid-19 crisis," added Mr. Hamad.