Covid-19: Delta Landlords, Landladies To Forfeit April Rent For Tenants

Listen to article

Landlords and Landladies Association, in Ika nation, comprising of Ika south and Ika north east local government area of Delta State have resolved to forfeit April rent for their tenants as paliative to cushion the effect of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic which has affected the economy.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Vincent Arimokwu, disclosed this in an interview with The Nigerian Voice that members of the association may forfeit their April house rents for their tenants.

Arimokwu, revealed that forfeiting April house rent should be seen as a palliative measure in line with the government's actions and interest towards her citizens as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He however appealed to all Landlords and Landladies in Ika land to see the April house rent forfeiture as a sacrifice irrespective of their status.

In his words: "As individuals, most of us have in no small way assisted the less privileged and the vulnerables in our society. As a group, Ika Landlords and Landladies Association have resolved by formally appealing to all Landlords and Landladies in Ika land not to collect April house rents from their tenants.The sacrifice is for only the month of April".

Continuing, he commended the state government for her good roles in this trying time, advising that government should be fully supported so as to achieve maximum result in the fight against the coronavirus.

Hear him: "Ika Landlords and Landladies Association is appealing to all her members to kindly accept this request as a way of contributing our quota towards the safety of our people".

He advised all Nigerians to continue obeying the rules by keeping social distancing, observing proper hygiene and effective use of face masks as he wishes all to remain safe.

He thanked good spirited Nigerians and groups for their contributions so far in cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In another development, in a bid to complement government's effort in curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, Ika Village Square (IVS), a pan Ika sociocultural group aimed at promoting unity, progress and development amongst Ika people, yesterday, Sunday 10th April 2020, donated facemasks to indigenes of Mbiri community.

The group which was represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor and a grassroot mobilizer of Mbiri descent , Mr. Sunday Bamah, admonished recipients to always abide by the rules stipulated by government, through making use of the facemasks and maintaining personal hygiene as that would help immensely in the trying times.

Speaking further, Mr. Bamah, urged the people not to allow their faith in God dwindle as perfect protection could only come from God.

The recipients while appreciating the efforts of Ika Village Square, promised not to flout the order given by the government, stressing that they would do everything possible to stay healthy and alive.

They prayed God to bless the leadership and members of the group for their kind gesture.