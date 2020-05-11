Covid-19: Osun Records New Case As medical Doctor Tests Positive 

Listen to article

Osun State Government today disclosed that a new case of Coronavirus has been recorded in the State as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement released by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed that the new case is a Lagos-based medical doctor who came into Osun on Saturday to join his family.

This brings to four, the number of active cases in the State as at today, Monday, May 11, 2020.

Isamotu further noted that, on arrival, the doctor suspected that he had been infected with the virus and checked himself into the State Isolation and Treatment Centre at Asubiaro, Osogbo where his sample was immediately taken and sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede.

He said: "The State yesterday recorded another case of the COVID-19. He is a medical doctor based in Lagos who came into the State on Saturday to be with his family and suspected he was having the virus on arrival and checked into our Isolation Centre at Asubiaro rather than going home. His sample was collected and sent for testing. His result came out on Sunday and turned positive.

"We are glad that he didn't have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained".

The Commissioner reminded residents to adhere strictly to the dusk-to-dawn (6am-5pm) curfew on Monday to Thursday and the total lockdown on Friday to Sunday put in place by the State government, saying that it was for the benefit of all.

Isamotu added: "The cases recorded in the State recently were of those who came into the State and I want to appeal to our people to stop encouraging their relatives or friends to return to Osun as this might endanger the lives of our people.

"Let me also urge the residents to adhere strictly to the dusk to dawn curfew and lockdown measures put in place by the State government to contain the spread of the virus. This is for the benefit of all of us."