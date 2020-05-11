Covid 19: Umahi Suspends Commissioner, Perm. Sec, Coordinators Forfailing In Their Duties.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi has placed the Commissioner for Local government, Mr Samuel Okoronkwo and his Permanent Secretary on one month working suspension without salaries for failing in their duties to maintain border closure against the spread of covid 19 pandemic.

Others affected by the suspension order are all political appointees and traditional rulers from the Afikpo North and Ivo LGA’s who are to remain on half salary until normalcy is

The Governor who expressed dismay over the lackadaisical attitude of government officials in the fight against covid 19 pandemic directed the officials to handover to member one in their development centres including vehicles.t

In statement issued by the governor himself, he expressed regrets and disappointment that he arrested over ten passenger vehicles with over 50 passengers coming from Abia, Port Harcourt and Lagos States.

Chief Umahi also announced the suspension of all Development Center Coordinators of Afikpo North and Ivo local government areas of the State also for failing in their duties in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

He alleged that those on the road took bribes and allowed the passengers and vehicles to pass as there was no presence of town unions in those locations .returned.

“All coordinators in Afikpo North and Ivo LGAs are hereby suspended from office effective 10/5/2020. They must handover to member one in their development centres including vehicles . All political appointees from these two LGAs are to remain on half salary until normalcy is returned including all traditional rulers from Afikpo north and Ivo LGA”.

“Commissioner for LGA and Permanent Secretary of LGA are to serve one month working suspension without salaries and if there is no improvement in the running of LGA, they will be removed. The chairman and leadership of town union in ebonyi state is hereby suspended”.

The governor ordered the LGA commissioner to, before Wednesday morning account for the expenditures of N15m released to each LGA chairman for this pandemic adding that if there is no improvement in the running of LGA’s, they will be removed.

“What I saw last night at Ivo LGA has left me worried about our honesty in doing this job. Between 6.30 pm to 12 mid night I entered Afikpo North and moved to Ivo, and was so disappointed.

“In ivo I arrested over ten passenger vehicles with over 50 passengers coming from Abia, Port Harcourt and Lagos. Those on the road took bribes and allowed them to pass. I had no option than to arrest those who were said to be doing the work but were only there taking bribe and they are already at the holding centre in Abakaliki “

"No presence of town union in those locations. No monitoring by the LGA Commissioner or LGA chairmen or coordinators or commissioner for security. It is a shame.

“In Ohaozara, I observed that good work took place in the day but at night only the army, in one location only, and local boys stayed. No building of shades in all LGA for security.”

“I must definitely see if I can raise boys in each of the 140 communities to do this job and then review all appointments inline with those who can help in this fight to save our people.

“I am still so depressed with the commitment of our security agencies despite my efforts in paying allowances. I have no solution to this but God is alive. “Never seen this kind of compromise in my life not considering the danger of this pandemic .

“I am now directing all political appointees especially Exco members to move and secure their communities . I am so much worried. If we do not try to contain this pandemic at this stage our people will be in danger. This is the reason God brought us up in this regard.”

Governor Umahi further announced the suspension of chairman and leadership of Town Unions in Ebonyi and threatened to dissolve all town union this month if situation does not improve.

“Any state health worker that fails to be on his or her duty post from today will loose his or her job. I will do more in days to come to secure the lives of our people. I surely do appreciate some chairmen and coordinators who made a difference.

“I assure my people that govt leaders as led by me your governor are at the front line for the safety of the lives of our people