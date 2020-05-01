The Roots Of “The Anioma Igbo” People By Cheta Nwanze: The Missing Points

Listen to article

1st May 2020: Onicha Mmili, Eastern Nigeria. The account presented by Maazi Cheta Nwanze concerning the above subject, published by Elombah Reports on 28th April 2020 and Sundiata Reports on 29th April 2020 is seminally grounded and commendable; particularly the aspect that has to do with missionary, colonial and civil war times’ happenings in ‘Anioma Igbo’ including psychological traumas, identity crises and feelings of inferiority complex suffered following the defeat during the war (Nigeria-Biafra Civil War of 1967-70).

However, there are few important areas where the facts he presented are either incomplete or wrong. Recent research findings have also confirmed that the scholarly works of Prof Elizabeth Alo Isichei on Igbo origin including her work of 1976 are either incomplete or not totally correct. But in social research, it is a grand rule that ‘no matter how unacceptable a research may look before its target audience, it must surely contain some validity, points and generational values’ and ‘where one researcher and his or her research end, another begins’.

The Missing Points: Maazi Cheta Nwanze had held that the Igbo people came from different parts of what is today’s Nigeria and settled in the area that they now call home .He had mentioned the 1976 work (A History Of Igbo People) of Prof Elizabeth Alo Isichei as his source. This is not totally correct. From ancient records backed by recent research findings, it is much more correct to say that the Igbo Nation has one origin but presently accommodates a fraction of micro-nationalistic non Igbo clans or entities (i.e. Esan Igbo, Ijaw Igbo, ‘Igbonized People of Agbor-formerly Ominijes and Arochukwu-formerly Ibibios), just as there are several Igbo clans lost to other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and beyond (i.e. Igbo people of Obiaruku in Nigeria and Igbo Peoples of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Sao Tome & Principe). This is similar to Igala Land, presently composed of mainstream or majority, as an offshoot of Igbo; and micro nationalistic others made up of non indigenous Igala nationalities.

Forgotten in Maazi Cheta Nwanze’s seminal account is the famed politico-spiritual influence and role of Eze Nri and Eze Nri-in-Council, later described in 1498 AD by Portuguese visitors/diplomats as “Pre Christian Pagan Pontiff/Papacy”; the powerful influence which dated back beyond AD periods and wielded in ancient Igbo Land and beyond, covering the Ogiso (650-1150AD), pre imperial (1150-1440AD) and imperial (1440-1897)Ubini (Benin) dynasties and their periods; some parts of old Ife and Oyo Empire, Igala and Idoma; down to old Cross River areas. The politico-spiritual influence of Eze Nri played a key role in the founding and kingship of the ‘Anioma Igbo’ including the return and the kingship of ‘Onicha Mmili’ People. The Igbo People of ‘Anioma stock’ was anciently and commonly called “the Ofe (across) Mmili Igbo People” or “the Igbo Bi-N’ Uzo” (outpost Igbo People).

Maazi Cheta Nwanze also said in his account as follows: these people, under their leader, Eze Chima, founded a number of towns along the way — Ọnicha Ugbo, Ọnicha Ọlọna, Issele Uku, Issele Azagba … This account is most likely to be historically and factually incorrect, even if contained in or referenced from the work of erudite Prof Elizabeth Alo Isichei.

Again, ancient records in Igbo hinterland (the seat of ancient Igbo kingship, customs and traditions) backed by recent research findings have clearly indicated that there were olden time migrations, settlements and re-settlements within and beyond Igbo Land propelled by the famed politico-spiritual influence of Eze Nri and Eze-Nri-in-Council. There were the Agwu Inobia clan migration to then Ibibio Land in 17th century or before then; the migration by the Ebonka generations to now Agbor and his crowning as “Dein of Agbor” in 1270AD; the migration by the Eze Chima generations from Igbo Land to Ubini and back to Igbo Land and his crowning as first ‘Obi of Onicha Mmili’ in 1500 AD (he reigned from 1500AD to 1507AD); and the ‘Onoja Nwa Oboli’ earliest migration to present Igala Land projected around 1400 BC and the institution of the throne of ‘Eze Igala’ in around 900BC, later changed to “Attah Igala”, etc.