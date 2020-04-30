Buhari Urges Nigerian Military To Sustain Fight At the Fringes Lake Chad Region ....

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Armed Forces to sustain the ongoing campaign on the fringes of lake Chad and the northeast to completely eliminate remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

The President gave the directive after receiving in audience, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State at the State House, Abuja.

The Governor who briefed the President on the security situation in his state, appreciated the federal government for the proactive measures being employed in the renewed onslaught against the terrorists.

A statement issued by the Director General, Press Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed Thursday said Govenror Buni noted that significant achievements had been recorded by the military in containing the criminal elements, who are now in disarray after the recent operations by the Chadian Military.

Governor Buni informed the President that if the tempo was maintained, Boko Haram would soon become history.

Expressing satisfaction with the achievements attained by the Nigerian army, President Buhari urged them not to relent in the discharge of their mandate.

He specifically warned against complacency in the task of ensuring that the nation’s territorial space was no longer habitable for the terrorists.

President Buhari however tasked the Yobe State Governor to continuously mobilise community support for the ongoing Military operations, saying that intelligence-sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace were critical towards achieving the objectives.