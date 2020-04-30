NFF To Consult Government, FIFA On Football Resumption - Pinnick 

Listen to article

NFF President Amaju Pinnick said the federation will discuss with the government and world football governing body, Fifa to determine when football will resume in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has been on hold since March due to the effect of coronavirus.

Similarly, The Nigeria Women Football League was scheduled to start in March but was postponed because of coronavirus.

“It has been a difficult few months for everybody, with the spread of this novel coronavirus, and it has hit us in the Nigerian football community especially hard,”Pinnick tweeted.

“I have to applaud the government’s efforts to stem the spread, while appealing that we all continue to listen to federal and state health directives on social distancing and personal hygiene.

“However, with the Federal Government’s plan to slowly ease restrictions from May 4, I have gotten a few enquiries about the resumption of football in the country.

“As much as we all want football to resume, it is not as important as life and public health. So we will be having consultations with the health ministry and Fifa, and more importantly, waiting for the go ahead from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development before any sort of football will be played.

“These are unprecedented times. From sponsors to federations and clubs; the future will be tough indeed. But I’m confident that we will all pull through this, as long as we listen to health advisories from our government.

“I’m in constant contact with our footballers and administrators and everybody is confident we all pull through these times. Again, I would like to thank every Nigerian for their patience and assure all of us that Nigerian football, my primary constituency, will weather this storm.

Pinnick advised Nigerians to observe social distancing and to wash their hands regularly

Let’s always remember to wash our hands with soap and running water for a minimum of 20 seconds, use face masks when going outside and maintain social distancing.