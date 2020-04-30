I Look Older Than My Age Because Of Training - Uzoho

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has revealed the reason behind his looks which has caused controversy in the past.

Uzoho, 21, has been heavily criticised by some section of Nigerian football fans who believed he lied about his real age.

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper said he had a small stature while growing up but his looks changed due to rigorous training.

“I was smallish back then in 2013 when I participated at the World Cup with the U-17 national team,” Uzoho told Super Eagles media in an Instagram chat.

“I later went to Aspire academy where I learnt a lot. My looks and body build changed when I started using the gym and was working out seriously.

“If a lot of people see my picture back then they won’t even talk about my age, but I don’t really bother because they don’t know me.”

Uzoho made his Super Eagles debut in 2017 against Argentina in an international friendly match which the Super Eagles won 4-2 against the South America Giants.

He was part of the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he was also part of the the squad that finished third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.