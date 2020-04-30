Borno State Loses First Republic Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Goni

Listen to article

The legendary Borno State First Republic Governor and a Political Guru, His Excellency Alhaji Mohammed Goni has died.

A family source who confirmed the death, said the former governor will be burried soon according to Islamic rites.

Alhaji Mohammed Goni, the father of Borno State died on Wednesday evening from an undisclosed illness. He was Governor in the 80s for 4 years and no one came close to his achievements to date.

The first civilian governor of Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Goni died at the age of 78