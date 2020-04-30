April 30:   How to Handle the Word of God

Listen to article

Finally, dearly beloved, our power in prayer is the Word of God. Through God’s Word, we can know, believe, and agree in faith with God’s will. Without His Word, our prayers lack a solid foundation; they rest on a flimsy base of opinions, desires, and feelings rather than on “the living and enduring word of God” (1 Peter 1: 23). Such prayers are powerless to effect a change, but all the power of God is available to true prayers.

Prayer is very simple – it’s speaking the Word to God exactly as He gave it to us. Since we receive the same raw material for prayer as other believers, our effectiveness in prayer often depends on how we handle God’s Word. This can make the difference between answered and unanswered prayer.

We must handle the Word properly and responsibly. (see 2 Timothy 2: 15). First, we must understand that God is speaking in the Word, because the Word is who He is: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God” (John 1:1). God’s presence becomes part of our prayers when we speak His Word in faith. In 1 Kings 19, Elijah did not find God in the wind, earthquake, or fire, but in “a still small voice” (v.12).

Many people want a manifestation of God’s power, but they don’t’ realize His Word in the foundation of that power – that the power is a reflection of the greatness of God Himself. God’s Word is so powerful that faith the size of a mustard seed can move mountains. (See Matthew 17:20). Note: God Himself is speaking in the Word. Dear Christian, is the Lord speaking to you today? Are you studying God’s Word everyday to show yourself approved unto God, a workman that needs not be ashamed, but rightly dividing the word of truth? Meditate on this. May the lord give you the grace to be soaked in His Word and may God’s Word remain in you richly.

Let’s pray: Father, without Your Word, my prayers have no foundation. Please Lord, help me grow in Your Word so my communication with you will be true and my prayers will be effective. Let your Spirit dwell in my heart, and lead me to use the power in Your Word to grow my faith today and always, In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Kings 8-9; Luke 21:1-19

Let God's Word Remain in You Richly.