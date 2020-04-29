COVID-19: Osun receives results of six suspected carriers

Listen to article

The Osun State Government today received the result of six of the 30 samples sent to testing center in Ede.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu confirmed this to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said state awaits the results of 24 samples from the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede.

Isamotu recalled that the 30 samples were taken during the contact tracing by the State COVID-19 Taskforce to ascertain the status of those that mixed with the recently confirmed cases in the state.

The Commissioner added that government was making efforts to prevent community transmission of the disease.