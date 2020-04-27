Gov Buni Commends NEDC For Donating 2 Ambulance, Food Items, OthersTo Yobe

Listen to article

The Yobe State governor, Mai Mai Mala Buni, has commended the North East development Commission (NEDC) for donating two brand new ambulances, 50 medical beds and food items as part of efforts to provide palliatives to states in the Northeast as well as fight and control the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

NEDC had earlier donated medical equipment and consumables including two sets of ventilators, 1000 surgical masks, 32 infrared thermometers, 400 hand gloves, 1800 personnel protection equipment and hand sanitizers among others.

Governor Buni while receiving the donations said the assistants will go a long way in complementing the efforts of the state government in halting the spread of the pandemic and ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Gov. Buni, represented by his deputy Hon. Idi Barde Gubana said, “Though, Yobe is yet to record any COVID-19 case, the donation of medical equipment and food items came at the right time especially putting into consideration the effect of the pandemic on the lives of the people.”

The governor assured them of judicious utilisation and distribution of the items and charged the commission not to relent in supporting states from the northeast for better progress.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the commission established to rebuild destructions caused by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents will have to handle another challenge of disease triggered by the global pandemic of coronavirus.”

The managing director of the Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali represented by the executive director, Finance and Administration, Alhaji Mohammed Jawa Gashu’a said the donation was part of the commission’s support to Yobe State government towards fighting and containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the region as a whole.

“Sir, this time around we are supporting the state government with two brand new ambulances, 50 medical beds and food items. The food items are 5100 bags of rice, 1000 bags of maize floor, 13, 000 gallons of vegetable oil, spaghetti 1100 cottons, and tomato paste" the MD said.