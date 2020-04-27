Ramadan 2020: Ooni Urges Muslims To Remember Health Workers, Covid-19 Patients In Prayers

Listen to article

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has urged Muslim faithfuls across the world especially in Nigeria to remember health workers and Coronavirus patients as they fast and pray in the holy month of Ramadan.

The African foremost monarch in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, explained that the world is being confronted by the Coronavirus pandemic that could be better described as the deadliest enemy against mankind which is squarely being fought by the army of health officials across the globe.

"Let us ask for God's protection over them because they are risking their lives to ensure that we do not get swept away by this angry flood of COVID-19. They are our warlords and we must continue to support them with prayers while we equally wish the patients speedy recovery.

"Although it is heartbreaking to realize that we are welcoming the holy month of Ramadan silently without the usual large gatherings of prayers, lectures and others, we must remain grateful to Allah for preserving our lives up till this moment as we await the better days ahead.

"In the same vein, I commend the matured understanding of our Islamic leaders, Muslim brothers and sisters towards combating this enemy. We must not get tired, we must not relent in our efforts until this pandemic is defeated". Ooni said.

Ooni Ogunwusi who doubles as the Natural Head of Oduduwa race globally and Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) concluded his statement reminding Nigerians on the principle of social distancing, regular hand washing and maintenance of high personal hygiene as necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"As we fast and perform other worships to our creator in this holy month, let us not forget the principle of social distancing, regular hand washing and maintenance of high personal hygiene. Equally, we must help ourselves and others around us by reporting any health challenge to the appropriate medical facilities. Ramadan Kareem!!! Ooni concluded.