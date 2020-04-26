Alleged Killer Of Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s Daughter Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ondo

Listen to article

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has announced that two more persons have tested positive to COVID-19 in the state. He said One of the arraigned suspects is the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor disclosed this “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.”

Akeredolu said the suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.” He added.