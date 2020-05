Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 87 New Cases As Toll Hits 1182

Listen to article

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

33 in Lagos

18 in Borno

12 in Osun

9 in Katsina

4 in Kano

4 in Ekiti

3 in Edo

3 in Bauchi

1 in Imo

As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222 Deaths: 35

As at 11:55pm 25th April

Lagos-689

FCT-138

Kano-77

Ogun-35

Osun-32

Gombe-30

Katsina-30

Borno-30

Edo-22

Oyo-18

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Bauchi-11

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-8

Ondo-4

Delta-6

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

Imo-1

One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4