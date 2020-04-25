Herbalist uses stepson for money ritual in connivance with wife

Listen to article

Men of Ogun State Police Command have apprehended a herbalist, Lajuwon Ogunleye for allegedly killing his 7-year-old stepson, Pelumi Apalaya for money ritual in connivance with wife, Adetutu Apalaya who is the mother of the boy.

The Police Public Relation Officer for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were arrested along with their accomplice, Fatai Sefiu following an information received by the police at Abigi divisional headquarters.

He said it was reported that the boy who didn't show any sign of sickness suddenly slumped and died and this arouse the suspicion of people around that the boy might have been used for ritual.

The PPRO said "upon their suspicion, the people around started monitoring the herberlist who incidentally happened to be the step father of the deceased boy and his wife who is the mother of the boy."

"Unknown to them, they were monitored to the bush where they took the boy to for burial in company of the third suspect who is a friend to the herberlist and the boy was buried in an upright position after removing some parts of his body"

The police spokesman said those that monitored the movement of the suspects quickly informed the police.

He said "Upon the information, the DPO Abigi division, SP Tarkighir Joseph led his men to the bush in Iwopin area of Ijebu waterside where the suspects were rounded up.

He said the suspects led policemen to where the boy was buried and it was discovered that the deceased was buried in standing position.

"On interrogation, Sefiu told the detectives that the boy was actually used for ritual by the stepfather in connivance with the mother of the boy."

He stated further that the couple have reached a conclusion before he was coopted into the deal.

The mother of the boy, Adetutu Apalaya who first denied having knowledge of her husband's plan to use her son for ritual was dumbfounded when asked whether or not she followed them to the bush where her son was buried and the mode of burial of the boy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.