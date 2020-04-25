Listen to article

Mr. Adamu A. Muhammed

Inspector General of Police

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja

Correspondence Mode: WhatsApp Link

Mr. John Okon Abang

Commissioner of Police, Anambra State

State Command Headquarters, Awka

Correspondence Mode: WhatsApp Link

The Nigerian Army Headquarters

Thro

Col Sagir Musa, Director of Army Public Relations

Army Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria

Correspondence Mode: WhatsApp Link

Sirs,

Act On Saturday Sun Newspaper’s Special Report & Nkpor COVID-19 Killing Without Further Delays

(Onitsha, Eastern Nigeria, 25th April 2020)-We are Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law, campaigning for civil liberties and rule of law, citizens’ security and safety, and democracy and good governance. For more information, visit our website at www.intersociety-ng.org .