Dessers Delighted To Be Awarded  Eredivisie Top Scorer

Super Eagles and Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his happiness having been confirmed the top scorer of 2019/2020 Dutch Eredivisie season.

The Dutch government confirmed on Friday that it has suspended every sporting activity in the country till September 1, which means that the Nigerian sensation, Dessers and Feyenoord's Steven Berghuis are the top scorers after scoring the same number of goals (15).

He scored 15 goals in 26 matches for Heracles, subsequently earning his first call up for Nigeria.

Dessers, while reacting to the achievement, said that it was an incredible feat and was proud of the honour.

Dessers said "The realisation is yet to come. It is an incredible honour and very nice that you can put this on your record. That this may come later on my Wikipedia page. I am really proud of that."

“Becoming a top scorer at Heracles is of course also different than when you play at a top club.

They score a lot more goals; they also get a lot more chances. I also think I am the first top scorer on behalf of Heracles. I find that especially special, I am very proud of that.”

On his most beautiful goal of the season he said, “Yes, Ajax at home was the most beautiful.

“The moment was fantastic because it was against Ajax and also decisive. On the other hand, the one against Twente was also fantastic. The atmosphere in that game was incredible. Everything that was going on around that match was really a very special moment and a very special goal for me.”

The 25-year old stated recently that he would not like the way he'd be tagged if the season is rendered null and void having scored 15 times and 5 assists in 26 appearances.

This means that Dessers is the first Nigerian to have won the award in the history of the Eredivisie, joining the list that includes Marco Van Basten, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Romario, Ronaldo and Luis Suárez.