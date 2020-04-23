Chief Fabian Nworah Boosts Anambra Covid-19 Fund with N5m Donation 

Listen to article

A renowned philanthropist and real estate mogul, Chairman of Efab Properties Limited, Chief Fabian Nworah (Chikeluba Osumenyi) have boosted the Anambra State Covid-19 Fund with the sum of N5million (Five Million Naira). The massive support is coming on the heels of an earlier donation by some illustrious sons of Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The cheque donation was made on behalf of the Chief Nworah by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Board of Internal Revenue, Engr. Felix Odimegwu at a brief ceremony held on on 23rd April, 2020 at the Government House, Awka.

Presenting the Cheque on behalf of of the donor, Engr. Felix Odimegwu said that the Chairman of Efab is happy with the effort of the a Government of Anambra in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

(L-R): Engr Felix Odimegwu hand the Cheque to Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu.

In his words:

"I am here of behalf of Chikuba Osumenyi one of our benefactors, and a philanthropist great promoter of community progress and development. He has answered the clarion of our with a donation of N5million. He is equally hope that many other sons and daughters of Anambra will heed the call to enable us adequately fight this scourge."

decided to support the effort of Anambra State Government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. He noted that the State has demonstrated transparency in the management of the challenge and therefore merits the support of everyone.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Anambra Covid-19 Action Action Committee, Secretary to the Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu thanked Chief Fabian Nworah the Chairman of Efab Properties on behalf of the Governor and ndi Anambra for his great support to the administration

According to Solo Chukwulobelu, this is a very generous donation and it will go a long way in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic. We are indeed grateful and there are many other of our illustrious sons who can emulate his gesture.

Prof Chukwulobelu assured Chief Nworah that the donation will be properly utilized and every penny eventually accounted for the benefit of the donors and citizens. He also thanked God that the recent index case has been successfully treated and discharged while expressing the hope that the State will be spared any major incident.