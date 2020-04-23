April 23: Faith Adds no Shame

Listen to article

“For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.” As the Scripture says, “Anyone who trusts in Him will never be put to shame.” (Romans 10: 10-11). When you say that Jesus is your Lord, you have to trust that He truly is. If you keep believing and saying that, the Bible says, you will not be made ashamed. If you tell people, “I have confessed Jesus as my Lord, and I am a child of God,” they may ask, “How do you know that?” You’re still the same person we always knew.” Yet if you keep confessing and believing it, you will not be made ashamed. People will see a difference in you.

If you keep studying and practicing God’s Word, you will truly become Lord of all areas of your life. Likewise, if you believe that you pray, if you confess and hold on to God’s truth concerning your situation, you will not be made ashamed. God promised that if we live righteously and delight in His Word, we will be “like a tree planted by the streams of water, which yields its fruits in season and whose leaf does not wither,” and whatever we do will prosper. (Psalm 1:1-3).

You can claim that truth for yourself in prayer, if you keep saying and believing it, God says, “You won’t be made ashamed concerning it.” God is faithful, so keep on praying and believing according to the Word of God. Note: If you keep confessing and believing, you will not be made ashamed. Please say this prayer of faith with me:

Let’s pray: Father, you are faithful to Your Word. Thank you for revealing your faithfulness to me. I pray to You today in faith that I will not be put to shame in my circumstance. I am washed with Word of truth and cleansed with the holy Blood of the lamb. I confess and profess this faith in Jesus’ name. I shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water. I yield my fruits in due seasons and my leaves will never wither because my supply is from a never-ending source. Beginning today and now, everything I think, say and do shall prosper. I am a success because I am born of the source of every success, In Jesus’ mighty name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Samuel 16-18; Luke 17:20-37

Walk by Faith for the Sake of Christ Jesus.