Covid-19: Borno State Update - 64 Tested, 55 Negative, 9 Positive, One Death; Lockdown Begins Tonight

As at 6:15pm, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Maiduguri: A total of 64 persons have so far been tested out of all persons believed to have had contacts with Borno’s index case. 50 persons tested negative, while nine tested positive, Deputy Governor and chairman of the high powered response team, Umar Kadafur has said.

He spoke at Wednesday’s media update held in Maiduguri. He said 5 results were being awaited from the 64 tests carried out, while 11 additional samples have been collected from Pulka where the index case emanated from. The samples will be sent for testing.

The nine positive cases, he noted, was captured by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its national update released on Tuesday night.

The Deputy Governor said on a sad note, that an infected citizen has died. The citizen who was transferred from Biu to Maiduguri, tested positive in Gombe, after his return from Lagos.

Although he died at an isolation centre in Maiduguri, his death will remain under Gombe at NCDC’s update since he was tested there. The deceased died at the age 41. He was said to have been hit hard by the infection before he was moved to the centre.

Kadafur, said a total of 144 persons have been identified and traced by surveillance team.

Borno’s Lockdown starts tonight. The14 day state wide lockdown imposed by Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum will take effect from 10:30pm tonight, Wednesday, 22nd April 2020.

The state Deputy Governor said security officials will enforce the lockdown by using lawful means to restrict all movements. He said exemptions will be persons on essential services.

The Deputy Governor in his briefing urged citizens to show love to Covid-19 patients and not to stigmatize persons infected with Covid-19 or their families, noting that such stigmatization will heighten resistance of patients from being moved to government isolation and treatment centres.

He called on citizens to show empathy to infected persons rather than show disregard for them. Information Commissioner, Babakura Abba Jato in his comment, announced that coalition of civil societies in the state has set up a situation room as part of it's contributions.