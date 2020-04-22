Gov. Nasir El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus Infection - Read His Full Recovery Speech

Listen to article

As citizens of Kaduna Statr are celebrating full recovery of their Governor, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, the governor has thrown caution to his people, highlighting inherent dangers of covid -19 to all. below is his full speech:

In the evening of 28 March 2020, I was notified that I had tested positive for Covid-19.I immediately made apublic disclosure of this sad news-proceeded intoisolation under the strict supervision of ourhealthcare professionals.

I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member,but also the risk of being infected as well.The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.

I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

I am delighted by the recovery of four other Covid-19 cases who were discharged last week which was followed yesterday with the discharge of a fifth patient. On Monday, we received the sad news of three more positive cases in Kaduna State.

We must reiterate that an infected person can show no symptoms as I did, for up to two weeks, while unknowingly infecting others close to him or even through casual contact.

...diabetes are particularly at greater risk of dying if they get the Covid-19 infection. We must therefore do everything to avoid exposure and prevent the spread of this disease in our towns and villages.

We must now make the sacrifices of enhanced domestic hygiene, regular hand-washing with soap, staying at home and avoiding crowds to defeat this disease.

Let me conclude by informing the citizens of Kaduna State that I have issued another amendment to the Quarantine Regulations requiring everyone in the State to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason.

The State Government is going to make these masks available free to the poor and vulnerable groups, and encourage everyone that can afford it to get their neighborhood tailor to sew cloth masks for their use.

This will help protect them, their loved ones and everyone else from the spread of this disease.

Once again, we appeal to everyone to stay at home, observe social distancing, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and wash our hands with soap and water regularly. Stay home, stay safe, save lives!

God Bless and Protect Kaduna State. God Bless and Protect the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, OFR

Wednesday, 22nd April 2020