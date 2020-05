Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 117 New Cases As Toll Hits 782

Listen to article

117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

59 in Lagos

29 in FCT

14 in Kano

6 in Borno

4 in Katsina

3 in Ogun

1 in Rivers

1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos-430

FCT-118

Kano-73

Osun-20

Ogun-20

Oyo-16

Katsina-16

Edo-15

Kwara-9

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Gombe-5

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases

11:38 PM · Apr 21, 2020· Twitter for Android