NCDC & FGN must focus on Kano, possibly Nigeria’s next Covid-19 ground zero

"NCDC & FGN need to shift focus urgently to Kano, possibly Nigeria’s next Covid-19 ground zero and investigate the spate of unexplained deaths.

On 20 March, I warned that “Not responding robustly now, will in the longer term cost Nigeria more, financially, materially, morally and certainly, in terms of human casualties” and stressed that “when COVID-19 hits Nigeria fully, the challenge and national mobilization required to respond adequately will require the replication of another civil war-situation capacity.” http://selonnes.com/2020/03/20/selonnes-consult-mdceo-obaze-calls-on-fgn-to-empower-states-proactively-to-grapple-with-covid-19/.

We are gradually gravitating to that moment of shock and awe. - OHO"

https://selonnes.com/2020/04/21/selonnes-policy-tidbits-ncdc-fgn-must-urgently-focus-on-kano-possibly-nigerias-next-covid-19-ground-zero/