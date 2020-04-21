Anambra State Covid-19 Fund: Igwe Aguleri gives N1million

Listen to article

The Anambra State Covid-19 Fund has received N1million (One Million Naira) royal support and encouragement from His Royal Majesty, Eze Michael Idigo, Eze Udo, Eze Aguleri on 21st April 2020 at the Government House, Awka.

Presenting the donation alongside his Cabinet Members, Eze Michael Idigio told the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who stood in for Chairman of the Committee, His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano that it is no longer in doubt that Anambra State Government is on the way to winning the war against Covid-19.

"Anambra state government is on the way to winning the war against the pandemic. Every well meaning onye Anambra should therefore show support. You don't have to be a billionaire to do so, adding that the lockdown has brought a lot of suffering on the people and all hands should be on deck in order to win this battle ".

(L-R): HRM Igwe Michael Idigio, Eze Aguleri, Ezeudo and Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu.

Acknowledging the donation on behalf of Anambra Covid-19 Committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked Igwe Aguleri for his royal gesture which he considered rare in the present circumstances. Professor Chukwulobelu while thanking Igwe Aguleri for his kind gesture, congratulated him for ascending the throne of his fore fathers.

" Ezeudo, let's start by formally congratulating you for ascending the throne although we have met earlier. I also thank you for the choice of the name Ezeudo which indicates your good nature and kind of person. On behalf of His Excellency who is one of your illustrious sons, I thank you immensely for identifying with this fight against Coronavirus pandemic".

Continuing Chukwulobelu said the Governor has assured that every donation would be accounted for and that whatever is not committed to this fight would be ploughed into the health sector.