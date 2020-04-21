Illustrious sons of Osumenyi swell  Anambra State Covid-19 Fund with N3million

Listen to article

Two illustrious sons of Osumenyi, Chief Jude Umeh Akubude CEO, Newton Park Hotels and Chief Polycarp Obiukwu CEO of Bolton White Hotels have donated the sum of N2million (Two Million Naira) and N1million(One Million Naira) respectively to Anambra State Covid-19 Appeal Fund.

The cheque donation was made on behalf of the donors by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Board of Internal Revenue, Chief Felix Odimegwu at a brief ceremony held on at the Government House, Awka, on 20th April, 2020.

Chief Odimegwu said that the donors are illustrious sons of Osumenyi and Anambra who always identify with the government programmes that impact positively on the people.

In his words:

" Chief Akubude and and Chief Obiukwu are renowned players in the Abuja FCT hospitality business who felt the need to answer the clarion call by the Governor of Anambra State in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. These cheques are issued in support of the effort of the Government on behalf of our people."

(L-R): Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Board of Internal Revenue, Chief Felix Odimegwu presenting the Cheque to Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu.

Acknowledging the donation on behalf of Anambra Covid-19 Committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked Chief Jude Umeh Akubude and l Chief Polycarp Obiukwu for their show of solidarity and support to the government and ndi Anambra at this time of need.

In the words of Prof Chukwulobelu: " Please tell Akubude and Obiukwu that His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano is happy with their support. We also call on other philanthropists to emulate their noble gesture. Above all, we wish to assure that all donations will be accounted for."