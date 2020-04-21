Covid19: NBA Abuja Branch Provides Pro Bono Legal Representation at FCT  Mobile Courts

Listen to article

The Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch, under the leadership of Mr. Folarin Aluko, has set up a team of lawyers to provide pro bono representation to indigent persons appearing before the Federal Capital Terrirory (FCT) COVID-19 Mobile Courts.

The Chairman, NBA Abuja Branch Chairman, Mr. FOlarin Aluko told The Nigerian Voice that residents of Abuja can report cases of human rights violation or seek pro bono legal representation.

Aluko commended the FCT Judiciary for setting up the mobile courts to help the poor residents.

According to Mr. Aluko, "The Judiciary is the last hope of the common man. The Mobile Courts were set up to ensure that persons arrested for flouting the COVID19 Regulations have their day in Court.

"In this regard, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights guarantee the fundamental and inalienable right of Nigerians to be defended by a Legal Practitioner of his/her choice."

"This intervention is to ensure that indigent persons, women and vulnerable Nigerians who cannot afford the services of a Lawyer, have the benefit of sufficient representation at the Mobile Courts."

"The volunteers are made up of Police Duty Solicitors and members of the Branch Pro Bono Committee".

Aluko urged residents of the FCT who wish to reach the Abuja NBA during the lockdown to call 09086576262 or reach out to the NBA Abuja on Twitter and Instagram @nbaabuja