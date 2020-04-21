Sen. Rochas Commence Distribution of Palliative Items for Constituents

Listen to article

The Central Committee Chairman of Imo West Covid-19 Palliative sponsored by the Rochas Foundation, Barrister Steve Asimobi has unveiled trailer loads of rice, yams and thousands of cartons of noodles as part of relief materials procured by the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, His Excellency Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

This is as commentators from across different political and social divides have continued to pour encomiums on Rochas for his thoughtful strategy in ensuring that only those who desperately need the palliatives are captured in this phase of the Covid-19 Palliative distribution.

Thousands of families who have been captured in the ongoing distribution of palliatives have as well expressed joy that they are being targetedly captured in the distribution of palliative items and prayed for the continuos success, happiness and victory of the Ogboko born billionaire turned politician.

Okorocha, who was unavoidably absent at the formal launching of the Palliative, with a strict directive that political considerations must never inform the choice of those to benefit from the current phase of palliatives.

Asimobi, while unveiling the hundreds of million worth relief materials, reminded the few people present that Owelle Rochas Okorocha had, in the over thirty years of his active involvement in humanitarian interventions, assisted thousands of indigent people to navigate through crises by providing qualitative education as well as providing relief materials to people in times of crisis. He emphasized that the current relief materials supplied to the most vulnerable in the society, is not for political purposes, but solely for humanitarian purposes.

By the directives of the former Imo State governor, the Imo West Palliative Committee also used the opportunity of the launching of the relief materials to reemphasize on the need for citizens to abide by precautionary guidelines put in place by both the Federal and State Government.