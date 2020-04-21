COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: BUA Group supports Noella Foundation, Food Clique on emergency food supply

Listen to article

April 20, 2020: LAGOS – As part of efforts to lessen the negative impact of the precautionary measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus, BUA Group recently supported the Noella Foundation and Food Clique support to provide emergency food boxes to some of the most vulnerable resident of Lagos State.

This support in the form of foodstuff is in addition to BUA Group’s support to the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and various state governments.

According to Foodclique/Noella Foundation – joint partners to the initiative, each food box contains about 30 meals and as a result, over 300,000 meals in 10,000boxes have so far been distributed across Lagos thanks to the support of corporate and other partners like BUA.

Commenting, the Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, O’tega Ogra said BUA remained committed to partnering with government and non-governmental organisations at all levels against eradicating hunger and catering for the vulnerable in the society especially at a time like this.

In doing so, he restated the position of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who in a recent and widely shared video on the coronavirus pandemic said that, “all hands must be on deck to ensure that the spread is curtailed so lives can return to normal”.

According to Ogra, “The coronavirus pandemic is hitting hard on the lives of everyone. The vulnerable have been most hit by the economic fallout. Whilst the best we can do is to follow the advice of the health authorities on one hand we must also finding innovative way through which we can support government efforts on how to reduce the effect especially on the vulnerable in the society ”.

Also speaking, the CEO of Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu said the distribution was to support the Lagos State government effort aimed at ameliorating the effect of the lockdown precautionary measure.

Tinubu said: “We needed to come together to support government effort aimed at ameliorating the negative impact of the measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Foodclique boasts a solid network through which we can reach the most vulnerable effectively which is why they remain our primary food bank partner. “We remain grateful to our other partners including BUA Group who have graciously supported this initiative in kind and cash. We have been able to put more than 300,000 meals on the tables of the most vulnerable and over 10,000 people have gone to bed less hungry in