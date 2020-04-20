Confirmation Of Covid-19 Disease In Borno State.

Listen to article

The Borno State Chairman of High Powered Response Team on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur in a press briefing on Monday confirmed one case of covid-19 disease in the state.

His speech read in qoute:"In total submission to the will of Allah SWT, and in full gratitude for his mercy, the Borno State High- powered committee on the prevention and control of COVID 19 hereby announce to the general public that one case of Covid 19 disease was confirmed in Maiduguri on Sunday,19th April 2020.

"He was a 56 year old citizen of Borno who was brought in from Pulka with features of severe respiratory disease. He was managed in the UMTH but unfortunately,he succumbed to the disease (may his soul rest in peace).

"However nasal swab specimen was collected from the body which tested positive for neo-corona virus disease at the covid 19 reference laboratories in the UMTH and validated by the NCDC.

"The remains of the body has been buried in line with standard protocol for disposal of infectious body.

"All contacts of the diseased are being traced and necessary measures to prevent further spread has been put in place. To this point about 97 persons of interest have been traced and strategic testing instituted (35 in Pulka and 64 in Maiduguri). Furthermore,the organization he worked for in Pulka have been directed to provide line list, profile and quarantine all his contacts and submit same to the committee for action..

" Meanwhile a team on surveillance and case management have been deployed to Pulka today for further investigation and sample collection.

"May I at this juncture reiterate to the good people of Borno that Covid 19 disease is real, and no nation or people are immune. it is indeed a trial from Allah SWT and He alone will avert this trial from us.

"However, as a people,we need to demonstrate strict adherence to well documented measures and advises to reduce the spread of the disease. People are advised to wash their hands with soap and water regularly, avoid over crowding and report any sick person to the healthcare workers, use hand sanitizers and practice.

" The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre for Covid -19 will be activated in line with procedure.

"His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. BabaGana Umara Zulum heartily commiserate with the relatives of the deceased and indeed the entire people of Borno State and shall make a State broadcast this evening."