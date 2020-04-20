CAFE Supports Anambra State Covid-19 Fund with N1million.

Listen to article

The Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO of the Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has donated the sum of N1million (One Million Naira) to the Anambra State Covid-19 Appeal Fund.

The cheque donation was made on behalf of Osodieme by a member of CAFE Board, Dr Glory Ogugua, at a brief ceremony held on 20th April 2020 at Government House.

Osodieme said that the donation by CAFE to the State Fund is a demonstration of the compassionate and selfless disposition of the NGO whenever the health and wellbeing of the people are threatened just as they are currently under the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme)

In her words:

"We have noted with great pleasure the selfless commitment of the Anambra State Covid-19 Action Committee headed by our working Governor, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano; and his clarion call on all to assist in ensuring that the pandemic does not escalate in our state. Although we are not a money making organisation we are compelled to add our widow's might in the hope that it would help in getting the much needed supplies."

Acknowledging the donation on behalf of Anambra Covid-19 Committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked CAFE for answering the State call for support.In Prof Chukwulobelu's words:

"We warmly welcome and appreciate the very generous donation by CAFE to support the effort in fighting the pandemic as well as the palliative for vulnerable persons. I think it is in keeping with the person of Her Excellency to identify with those in need so we are not surprised at what she has done."

To buttress the charitable actions of CAFE, Prof Chukwulobelu recalled that "sometime last year, Her Excellency came to the rescue of a broken man who had lost all hope having lost his wife and a limb, but I directed him to register in her office and she gave the man new limbs and hope to start afresh. She may not know all these but that is the nature of what she does." Prof Chukwulobelu surmised.

Prof Chukwulobelu, called on other philanthropists to emulate the benevolence of CAFE by supporting the state efforts by donating to the fund to help in the fight against the pandemic.

(L-R): Dr Glory Ogugua presenting cheque to the SSG Prof.Solo Chukwulobelu. Behind: Dr Ify Madukasi and Dr Onyeka Ibezim.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Managing Director, Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, said

that "Her Excellency, Mrs Obiano, can be likened to the Biblical Dorcas or Tabitha who took it upon herself to be sewing cloth for widows who found succour through her assistance. It also goes to confirm that when you do good work, God will reward you. I have no doubt that she will reap bountifully for the numerous charity work she is doing through CAFE."

Dr Ibezim equally called on those who are yet to identify with the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic to take it serious and join hands with the State to fight the scourge because it requires all hands on deck. According to Ibezim, "if you have a fight of this nature like Covid-19, it requires communal ownership therefore everyone should be involved."