April 16:  Walk by Faith

God created us in His image to operate as He does – through words of faith. This truth is vital to our prayer lives. God created the heavens and the earth by believing in the reality of what He would create before He saw its manifestations. “By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible” (Hebrews 11:3). Nothing was visible until God spoke the universe into being.

God not only spoke words to create things, He continues using words to keep the universe running! Hebrews 1: 3 says, “The son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of His being, sustaining all things by His powerful Word.” God sustains everything by the power of His Word. He spoke and the universe came into being. He keeps on speaking, and this keeps the universe going.

When you ask for something in prayer, according to God’s will, you should speak in faith as if it already exists. Moreover, you must keep speaking in faith to see its manifestation. When it comes, it’s not enough to receive it from God; you must maintain God’s blessing by continuing to speak in faith. When God fulfills a promise and gives you something, you obtain the “title deed” to it. If Satan steals what you have received from God, you still have the title deed; you own the property even if Satan possesses it.

If you have lost something God gave you, appropriate His promise of restoration (See Joel 2:25-27) and expect its return in faith. Note: God sustains the entire universe by the power of His words! Speak out the Lord’s promise of restoration to claim back what Satan has stolen from you today, and God of mercy and love will grant you His grace.

Let’s pray: Father God, the power of your words of faith stirs my spirit to have faith as well. Show me how the powers of your words enable me to receive and guard Your promises. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Samuel 30-31; Luke 13: 23-35

For We Walk by Faith and Not by Sight.