Coronavirus:Nigeria Loses Another Medical Doctor To COVID -19

A medical doctor who attempted to manage a Coronavirus patient at a private hospital has been struck dead by the virus.

The doctor, 51, was the first health worker in Nigeria who died of Coronavirus after he contacted the deadly disease while managing a patient.

He is the second medical doctor to have died of Coronavirus in Nigeria. A medical doctor was also killed by the disease in Katsina State recently.

He reported died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Wednesday after he was rushed to the hospital.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, said the doctor was not a staff of the hospital but was rushed to the facility after he showed symptoms of the disease.

“The doctor is not a LUTH staff; he was a private practitioner, though he trained in LUTH some 18, 20 years ago. I remember I met him, I know him, he left LUTH around 2002. One of his classmates called me that he has some issues in his private hospital, so I asked that he should be brought to LUTH.

“He was COVID-19 positive, we started him on drugs but unfortunately, he died this morning (Wednesday),” Adeyemo told The PUNCH .

He refused to disclose the name of the doctor in line with the ethics of medical profession.