Sixth Year Anniversary Of Chibok Schoolgirls: Borno State Distribute Food, N5.6 Million Cash to Parents Of The Girls

As the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls mark 6 years Tuesday, 14 th April 2020 in captivity in th hands of the Boko haram Insurgents, Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state has dispatched a high powered delegation to Chibok town to present food items and cash worth N5.6 million to the parents of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls.

A delegation comprising of commissioners and a lawmaker was sent by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Tuesday to visit the parents of the Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram Insurgents exactly six years ago.

Members of the delegation include the State Commissioners of Education, Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and the member, representing Chibok LGC Constituency at the Borno State House Assembly, to deliver Governor Zulum’s message of empathy, hope and assurance.

They also presented the families with 500 bags of rice (25kg), 250 gallons of cooking oil and a sum of N5.6million as social support.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Bello Ayuba who led the delegation assured the parents and members of the community that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor will never give up on the rescue of the remaining abducted schoolgirls.

“Governor Zulum has asked us to inform you that in all his meetings with President Buhari, the President has consistently shown concern and commitment to the rescue of the missing girls.

“The President and the Governor are fathers, with daughters. They know how you feel and they share your pains. They will never give up on the rescue of our daughters. No sane parent will give up on a missing child. They are committed and by the grace of God, these girls will be rescued alive.

“The Governor sends his empathy, and as you all have seen in his activities and visits to Chibok, the Governor holds Chibok very dear to his heart. Let us remain hopeful and prayerful, while our leaders sustain their concerted efforts", Ayuba said.

While the State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambi and that of Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Nuhu Clark who hails from Chibok LGA took turn to support and encourage the parents in their speeches

It will be recalled that boko Haram insurgents had on April 14, 2014, attacked Government Girls Secondary School Chibok and abducted over 200 schoolgirls from their hostels when the school girls were just about to write their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

A total of 219 abducted Schoolgirls were held by the insurgents in captivity and out of the 219 girls, 107 so far have regained their reedom after various rescue efforts and largely mediated negotiations between the Buhari administration and the Boko Haram insurgents.

About 110 abducted Chibok Schoolgirls are still in the hand of the Boko Haram Insurgents while iNGOs, Federal Government and the state government are making frantic efforts to ensure their release by the Insurgents.