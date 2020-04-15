14th April 2020- Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Advisory On The Use Of Masks By Members Of The Public Without Respiratory Symptoms

Listen to article

Background

Since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019, it has spread rapidly across the globe, leading to over a million confirmed cases in three months. On the 27th of February 2020, Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has gradually increased, with more sporadic cases reported across more states in Nigeria.

Nigeria is a densely populated country with about 200 million people across 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This context and other socio- economic factors make the country particularly vulnerable for a highly transmissible virus such as SARS-CoV-2 to spread.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), medical face masks should be worn primarily by people who show symptoms of COVID-19, health workers and people who are taking care of people with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommends the use of face masks by members of the public, as an optional additional layer and not as a compulsory measure, in addition to physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria. This is not a compulsory advisory, but it is an added recommendation in addition to the above measures.

Principles of prevention of COVID-19

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 is most frequently transmitted from one person to another, through droplets from coughing or sneezing. The virus can also be transmitted by touching surfaces that have been infected (e.g., door handles, countertops) or more rarely, from singing or speaking loudly.

Given what is understood about this new virus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised on the following measures to prevent transmission:

• Physical distancing – i.e. people should keep a minimum distance of 2 metres from one another.

1. The wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria. The primary rationale for the advice on face masks is to